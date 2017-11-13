Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver killed when SUV goes into river in northeast ND

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:11 p.m.
     

    MINTO, N.D. -- A 30-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash when her SUV went into the Forest River near Minto in far northeast North Dakota..

    According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman, of Forest River, N.D., was traveling north in a 2014 Dodge Durango on 150th Avenue N.E. about 1 mile south of Minto at 7:40 Monday morning when she let the road and entered the west ditch. The vehicle went over the river bank, overturned and came to a rest partially submerged in the river.

    The driver died at the scene. Her name is being withheld as authorities notify family.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Minot is about 33 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentNorth Dakotaminto
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness