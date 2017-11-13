Driver killed when SUV goes into river in northeast ND

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman, of Forest River, N.D., was traveling north in a 2014 Dodge Durango on 150th Avenue N.E. about 1 mile south of Minto at 7:40 Monday morning when she let the road and entered the west ditch. The vehicle went over the river bank, overturned and came to a rest partially submerged in the river.

The driver died at the scene. Her name is being withheld as authorities notify family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Minot is about 33 miles northwest of Grand Forks.