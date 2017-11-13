Ceremony installs new commander of USS North Dakota

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum were in attendance at the ceremony where Cmdr. Mark Robinson relieved Cmdr. Michael Hollenbach as North Dakota’s commanding officer.

Burgum said that the citizens of North Dakota are grateful to be connected with the North Dakota and its crew because of the great work and service that they provide. Burgum also spoke about his personal connection to the Navy through his father who joined the service after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Hollenbach said he was grateful for the close relationship that North Dakota and its crew maintained with the state and its residents.

The outgoing commanding officer praised the North Dakota crew as “talented, dedicated and hard-working.”

“These sailors met the challenge head on, they met every milestone they were tasked with on time, and they brought the boat out of the shipyard and back to operations," he said.