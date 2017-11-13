ND mother who shook boy charged with felony child abuse

Amanda Jo Warbitsky is charged with child abuse, a Class C felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She could also be ordered to be placed on the state's offenders against children registry, a prosecutor said at her initial appearance in district court in Minot on Monday.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the boy reported the incident to his mentor with the Companions for Children program and the mentor reported it to police. Warbitsky allegedly told police that her son had been disrespectful. She allegedly said she "blacked out and went into a rage" and couldn't control herself. Warbitsky told police she has been battling post-partum depression symptoms. She stopped when she heard her younger children, a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old, crying. Warbitsky and her oldest child have been having difficulties lately. The boy also told police that his mother verbally threatened to drown him in a bathtub last month.

Police asked a family friend to watch the children until the father of the younger children could return to take custody of them.

Judge Gary Lee set a preliminary hearing date for Dec. 21 and set her bond at $10,000 cash or corporate surety. He also ordered her to have no contact with any of her three children.