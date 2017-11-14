Authorities did not enter the home when they arrived and then heard what sounded like three more gunshots.

No one was injured. It was not apparent if the gunshots were directed at law enforcement.

Police maintained a perimeter that included 12 to 13 residences in the immediate area. Residents were sent a Code Red alert to remain in their homes. That alert has since been lifted.

Police were in contact with the man's wife, who was with him in the home.

The man, Steven Sorenson, was taken into custody by Cass County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on charges of criminal reckless endangerment and felony terrorizing.

Police were still on the scene early Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.