The Menahga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Monday, Nov. 13th to an address on Oak Avenue NE, where they, along wih the Sebeka Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol found the deceased men.

The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, according to the press release.

The investigation is open and pending, with the Menahga Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff's OFfice and Minnesota BCA working jointly on the case.

Law enforcement officials do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time, according to the release.

Police investigate murder suicide of two Menahga men

