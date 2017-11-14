AgweekTV received first place in Video Newscast for the Sept. 1, 2016, episode of AgweekTV, and Olson received first place in Video Feature for a story on the McLeod Tractor Stampede.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting," Olson says. "I'm grateful each and every time we get to tell and share an amazing story about our region's farmers, ranchers and ag enthusiasts. Ag is the backbone of our nation and it's important to keep telling the stories, and that's what we will continue to do at AgweekTV."

AgweekTV and Olson were up against impressive competition for the awards, including numerous regional agriculture broadcasting shows and several national outfits.

"Having AgweekTV recognized (with a 1st place award for Video Newscast) by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting is very exciting. Our team feels we've been producing a high quality, informational and entertaining weekly ag program for several years, and to be recognized by the premiere ag broadcasting organization in the country is very satisfying," says Trevor Peterson, producer and videographer for AgweekTV. "It reinforces that our hard work and efforts in building and growing this show from scratch have been worthwhile. We are incredibly thankful and motivated by this recognition."

Shawna Olson

AgweekTV is in its third year of weekly broadcasts and growing annually. It currently is broadcast weekly across North Dakota, South Dakota, western Minnesota, eastern Montana, western Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and Canada. Check your local listings with affiliates WDAY/ WDAZ in North Dakota and Western Minnesota; WDAY'Z Xtra in Fargo, N.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.; Justice Network in Fargo and Grand Forks; KBMY and KMCY in western North Dakota and eastern Montana; KELO in South Dakota; KNBN in Rapid City, S.D.; KTTW in Sioux Falls, S.D.; KOOL-TV in Alexandria, Minn.; and The Rural Channel in Canada. It can be found online at agweek.com/agweektv.