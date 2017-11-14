Elizabeth Knecht, 30, died at the scene of a crash that happened at 7:40 p.m. about a mile south of Minto. She was northbound in a 2014 Dodge Durango on 150th Avenue Northeast when her vehicle left the road, according to a report by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The SUV went into the ditch, traveled over the river bank, overturned and broke through the ice, where it came to rest upside down in the Forest River.