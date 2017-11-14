Search
    Victim who died when vehicle landed in northeast ND river identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:13 p.m.

    MINTO, N.D.—A Forest River, N.D., woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash Monday in Walsh County.

    Elizabeth Knecht, 30, died at the scene of a crash that happened at 7:40 p.m. about a mile south of Minto. She was northbound in a 2014 Dodge Durango on 150th Avenue Northeast when her vehicle left the road, according to a report by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The SUV went into the ditch, traveled over the river bank, overturned and broke through the ice, where it came to rest upside down in the Forest River.

    Law enforcement found the vehicle partially submerged in water, according to the report.

    Minto is about 30 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
