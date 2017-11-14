“Governor Burgum’s ongoing dedication to Downtown development and renewal makes him the perfect choice for this year’s parade. Downtown Fargo wouldn’t be where it’s at today without Governor Burgum’s vision and drive,” the press release stated.

The 2017 Xcel Energy Holiday Lights parade take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in downtown Fargo-Moorhead.

The parade begins in Moorhead at the corner of 8th St. and Center Ave. and continues on Northern Pacific Ave. in Fargo until turning north on Broadway and ending at 6th Ave. N.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Wrapped up in the Holidays.’

More parade details may be found here: Xcel Energy Lights Parade