“Black vehicles will enhance the safety of the motoring public as well our officers, because they are easier to see during white-out conditions,” said NDHP Colonel Mike Gerhart.

Forty new black vehicles are on order and will be integrated into the fleet beginning January 2018.

“The first North Dakota Highway Patrol cars in 1935 were black and we are going back to our roots,” said Capt. Aaron Hummel, NDHP Administrative Services Division Commander.

Since then, patrol cars have been many colors, including gray, silver, gold, maroon, and brown, to name a few. The brown vehicles transitioned to white in the late-1980s and early 1990s.

The NDHP fleet is comprised of 175 patrol vehicle, according to Major Brandon Solberg, NDHP Chief of Staff.

“We believe there is a potential for higher resale value at auction for the black vehicles versus the white vehicles, which could save taxpayer dollars,” said Solberg.