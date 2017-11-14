Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    ND Highway Patrol transitioning to black vehicles, easier to see in winter storm white-outs

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:03 p.m.
    The new North Dakota State Patrol vehicle fleet is going to these black models as they are easier to see in winter storm white-out conditions. Submitted photo

    BISMARCK – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is transitioning from white to black patrol vehicles over the course of the next 4 to 5 years.

    “Black vehicles will enhance the safety of the motoring public as well our officers, because they are easier to see during white-out conditions,” said NDHP Colonel Mike Gerhart.

    Forty new black vehicles are on order and will be integrated into the fleet beginning January 2018.  

    “The first North Dakota Highway Patrol cars in 1935 were black and we are going back to our roots,” said Capt. Aaron Hummel, NDHP Administrative Services Division Commander.

    Since then, patrol cars have been many colors, including gray, silver, gold, maroon, and brown, to name a few. The brown vehicles transitioned to white in the late-1980s and early 1990s.

    The NDHP fleet is comprised of 175 patrol vehicle, according to Major Brandon Solberg, NDHP Chief of Staff.

    “We believe there is a potential for higher resale value at auction for the black vehicles versus the white vehicles, which could save taxpayer dollars,”  said Solberg.

    Explore related topics:NewsNorth Dakota Highway Patrolvehicles
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness