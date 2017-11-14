Vehicle warranty company banned in ND

Stenehjem issued a cease & desist order against Jason Rhoden of Santa Ana, Calif., for violations of the consumer fraud and telephone solicitation laws. He was doing business under the name of the Vehicle Protection Department LLC.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division initiated an investigation after a consumer complained that she received a telephone solicitation even though her number is registered on the Do Not Call list. The consumer complained that Rhoden’s company offered to sell her an extended warranty for a vehicle she does not own. The consumer reported that when she questioned the caller, he responded with a threat, telling her he knew where she lived.

Rhoden also operates a website selling these supposed extended warranties,vehicleprotectiondepartment.net.

Rhoden ignored all efforts by investigators to contact him over several weeks, and he did not responded to the investigative demand for information about solicitation calls his company made to North Dakota residents, said Stenehjem.

Rhoden has been banned from making any further solicitations in North Dakota, including through his website.