According to a post on the Coon Rapids Police Department Facebook page:

On Nov. 9, 2017, an officer with the Coon Rapids Police Department made a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, the officer found a mother and father with five small children.

The family told the officer they were homeless and were planning to sleep in their car. Temperatures that night were going to be around 10 degrees above zero.

The officer was afraid that the family, especially the children, might freeze if they slept in the car overnight. The officer attempted to find emergency shelter for the family through normal channels, but had no luck securing it.

The officer then helped transport the family to a local motel where the officer paid for the room out of their own pocket.

The officer doesn't want to be named nor receive any recognition, but we, at the department, want to share this story publicly because these kinds of stories aren't always told, but this work happens each and every day in our great nation.