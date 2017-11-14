Fargo horse track granted seven race days in 2018

The North Dakota Horse Park plans to hold races July 14 and 15, July 20, 21 and 22, and July 27 and 28.

The horse park's general manager, Mike Schmitz, said he asked for seven days to have the flexibility to add one Friday night of racing, likely on the second weekend.

In 2017, the North Dakota Horse Park had eight days of racing. Races were held on Saturday and Sunday over three weekends, with two weekends of Friday night racing. The Fargo track had not had Friday night racing since 2014.

The state Racing Commission sets race dates, and it funds purses and promotions for the North Dakota Horse Park and Chippewa Downs in Belcourt, N.D. Funding comes from online betting companies that pay taxes to be licensed in the state.

Chippewa Downs was granted eight days of racing, the same as in 2017.