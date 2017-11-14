Search
    Officials release names in northwest Minn. murder-suicide shooting

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:41 p.m.
     

    MENAHGA, Minn. -- Names have been released in the murder-suicide shooting that took place in Menahga in northwest Minnesota early Monday morning, Nov. 13.

    Michael Callahan, 67 and Carl Albin, 82, both of Menahga, were identified as the two male individuals found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home, according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office press release.

    The Menahga Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Monday, where they, along with the Sebeka Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol, found the two men.

    The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, according to the press release.

    The investigation is open and pending, with the Minnesota BCA also working on the case.

