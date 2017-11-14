Officers were dispatched to a home invasion involving injuries the evening of Nov. 10, according to a press release.

They learned a man had forced entry into a home and struck a female victim with a handgun, causing a laceration to the woman's head. The man fled after stealing a phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police now believe that man is 40-year-old Casey James Featherstone, whose son Garrett Michael Featherstone,19, was arrested and has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery. They are seeking the public's help in locating the elder Featherstone.

According to an affidavit filed against Garrett Featherstone, a man the victim knew as "Casey" kicked down her home door and struck her several times in the face with a gun. She said the man, whom she recognized as a relative of an acquaintance, threatened to kill her.

She told police the man left in black Nissan Altima, which officers located early Saturday morning. When police initiated a traffic stop, they say Casey Featherstone fled on foot, leaving his son in the passenger seat to be arrested.

Lt. Brett Johnson, who leads the investigations bureau, said detectives are still trying to determine the role of a woman who was present during the robbery and who left the scene with the assailants.

He said it is unclear where Casey Featherstone is or if he is armed.

"We have no idea where he is," Johnson said.

Casey Featherstone is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Garrett Featherstone made an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary, both Class B felonies,

Casey Featherstone has an ongoing case in which he is charged with possessing meth and drug paraphernalia while driving with a suspended license last month.

Anyone with information on Casey Featherstone's location is encouraged to contact police at (701) 787-8000.