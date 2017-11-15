Weather Talk: Record snow in Fargo-Moorhead was in 1997

The winter of 1996-97 was the snowiest winter in the recorded history of Fargo-Moorhead with a total of 117 inches. That is just shy of 10 feet. The first modest 2 inches of that 117 fell on Friday, Nov. 15. The following Saturday night brought the first of eight blizzards that winter. Thirteen more inches of snow had fallen by Sunday morning, complete with winds to near 50 mph. Another 6 inches fell the following Wednesday, and we were off and running for a record winter. The second snowiest winter on record is 1993-94 with 89.1 inches. In third place is the winter of 2010-11 at 88.4 inches. The 1880s and 1890s brought several extremely snowy winters, but measuring techniques were not as sophisticated back then so it is possible that the winters of 1881-82, 1892-93, and 1896-97 had more snow than the record indicates. Average snowfall for Fargo-Moorhead over the past three complete decades is 50.1 inches.