Human error leads to pipeline spill in Dunn County

Crestwood Midstream reported the spill, which was contained within a pipeline trench, according to a spill report.

The pipeline had been hydrotested, but, when crews commissioned the line, they forgot to close a valve, said spokeswoman Alison Ritter.

A total of 233 barrels, or 9,786 gallons, of saltwater had been recovered when the spill was reported to regulators Monday afternoon.