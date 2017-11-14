Human error leads to pipeline spill in Dunn County
MANNING, N.D. -- Human error resulted in a pipeline spill on Sunday that leaked 270 barrels, or 11,340 gallons, of produced water in Dunn County in far western North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
Crestwood Midstream reported the spill, which was contained within a pipeline trench, according to a spill report.
The pipeline had been hydrotested, but, when crews commissioned the line, they forgot to close a valve, said spokeswoman Alison Ritter.
A total of 233 barrels, or 9,786 gallons, of saltwater had been recovered when the spill was reported to regulators Monday afternoon.