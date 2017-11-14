The crash occurred about 3:53 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, about six miles northeast of Edgeley, the Highway Patrol reported.

According to the report:

Coral Bardell, 79, of Monango died of his injuries after the 1995 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving collided with a 2001 Peterbilt semi with a fully loaded hopper trailer in the intersection of LaMoure County Road 34 and 85th Avenue Southeast.

The driver of the semi, Brandon Sanderson, 41, of Stirum, suffered minor injuries and was taken by Edgeley Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The semi was eastbound on County Road 34, hauling a full load of corn. The Blazer was heading southbound on 85th Avenue Southeast and continued through the intersection of the two roads and collided with the semi.

The semi entered the south ditch, rolled and came to rest on its driver’s side facing northeast in the ditch.

The Blazer entered the north ditch, rolled, and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast.

The LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office and LaMoure City Ambulance also assisted at the scene of the crash.