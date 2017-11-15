NDDOT to debut new snowplowing tool this winter

"Back in the day, you had a front plow and you covered one lane," said Kent Leysring, maintenance chief for NDDOT's Fargo district. "Now we are covering the whole interstate and a shoulder."

That kind of efficiency means fewer trucks are needed. "We can sweep the whole road off with half the trucks we used to use," Leysring said.

NDDOT will have 32 tow plows in use this year, each costing about $140,000. Four of them will be in use on the Fargo district's 1,800 miles of road.

The North Dakota State Patrol is reminding drivers to give snowplows space.

"Depending on the day, these guys cannot see to the left and right," Capt. Bryan Niewind said. "Just what is out in front of them, a lot of wind and fine snow and they cannot see what is around them. Don't pass them unless there is plenty of space and plenty of visibility. Stay behind the truck. Stay away from that zone where people cannot see you, to remain safe."