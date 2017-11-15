ND jail inmate accused of groping female jailer

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the correctional officer was escorting Parizek within the jail. The woman told authorities that she felt Parizek's hand "press against the front of my uniform pants in a particularly sensitive area" and he "put pressure against it and rubbed his hand against me as he went by."

Security video showed the incident. Parizek's hands were hidden under a blanket he had draped around his body. As he walked by the correctional officer, one of his hands reaches and comes into contact with the alleged victim's private parts. The woman appears to be visibly upset after this happened, according to the affidavit.

In court on Wednesday, Parizek said he wants a speedy trial.

Judge Gary Lee revoked Parizek's probation in a drug case on Tuesday and sentenced him to four years, with a requirement that he serve a year and a day and 18 months of supervised probation. Lee is recommending that Parizek receive drug treatment while he is in prison.

Parizek and his mother, Vaneica Erickson, 46, are also charged with aggravated assault, robbery and interfering with an emergency call in a separate case on Sept. 4. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in that case.