Four arrested in Sioux Falls in major drug bust near schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Four Sioux Falls residents have been arrested and face multiple drug charges after their home near two schools in the city was raided by the police drug task force and meth and more than $14,000 in cash was found, said police on Wednesday.
Arrested were Paul Alan Sandersfeld, 38, Amanda Hallsted, 37, Kevin Morehouse, 37 and LaRonda Lawson, 34.
All lived in the home near the schools except Lawson.
The four were all charged with distribution of controlled substances. Police found 181 grams of meth in the home, they said.
The three who lived in the home were also charged with violating a drug-free zone and maintaining a place where drugs are sold.