According to court documents, the girl's mother knew the 19-year-old, Chad Francis Gourneau of West Fargo, was having sex with her daughter but let him share a bed with the girl.

Gourneau was charged Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Cass County District Court with one count of gross sexual imposition, a Class A felony.

The court documents say the girl became pregnant but lost the baby because of an ectopic pregnancy. The Forum is not naming the mother so not to reveal the girl's identity.

When Gourneau was questioned by police in September, he told investigators he thought the girl's mother was a perfect parent, but said her kids walk over her, court documents stated.

Gourneau told police he was in a sexual relationship with the woman's daughter, stating he thought she was 16 when they began the relationship but later discovered she was 13, court documents said.

Gourneau told police he did not know the girl was pregnant until after she had been to the hospital for the medical problem, which happened in August. He told police he had not had sex with the girl since she had been in the hospital, court documents said.