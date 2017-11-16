Officers were dispatched to the residence at 7:55 a.m Thursday morning and found the man dead at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Kommika K. Gregory, who was last seen driving a Blue 2011 Mazda CX9 with North Dakota license plate number 060CAV.

If anyone sees the vehicle, Minot police urge them to call 911 and inform the dispatcher of the location. The emphasize that the vehicle should not be approached.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the suspect had not been located.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time pending family notifications.

Minot police investigations commander Capt. John Klug said the rumors circulating on Facebook about an active shooter is false. He said the shooting was an isolated incident and the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

“We do not believe there is an immediate threat to anyone else in the community,” Klug said.