When an officer walked up to the car, the driver took off speeding. Moorhead Police chased the car until the driver ended up in Fargo.

Fargo Police didn't chase the car. However, they found the car abandoned in the 1300 block of 2nd Ave. N.

Officers aren't sure why the driver ran, but the woman could be charged with a felony for fleeing if caught.

Police weren't able to give a description of the woman. The car has been impounded.