Police searching for woman who led officers on high-speed chase through metro
MOORHEAD -- Police are looking for a woman after she led officers on a chase through Moorhead and Fargo this morning.
Moorhead Police said around 3 a.m. they tried to talk to a person inside of a car at an apartment complex near Romkey Park.
When an officer walked up to the car, the driver took off speeding. Moorhead Police chased the car until the driver ended up in Fargo.
Fargo Police didn't chase the car. However, they found the car abandoned in the 1300 block of 2nd Ave. N.
Officers aren't sure why the driver ran, but the woman could be charged with a felony for fleeing if caught.
Police weren't able to give a description of the woman. The car has been impounded.