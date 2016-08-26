CROSBY, N.D. – A father has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that also killed two of his children and left his 4-year-old son seriously injured.

The crash happened about 6:25 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Highway 5 about three miles east of Crosby in northwest North Dakota.

Lesley Gunderson, 31, of Noonan, N.D., died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report released Thursday.

The Highway Patrol reported earlier that two of Gunderson’s children -- Shelly Gunderson, 8, and Shayleigh Gunderson, 2, also of Noonan -- died in the crash, which happened in a construction zone.

A third child, Shelton Gunderson, 4, of Noonan, was injured.

A GoFundME page has been set up online with the goal of raising $15,000 for the family. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/helpburythefamily.

The Highway Patrol said Gunderson’s car was eastbound on the highway when it stopped at the direction of a flagger, Anna McKeigan, 51, of Minot.

McKeigan was talking to Lesley Gunderson when Gunderson’s car was struck from behind by an SUV, according to the Highway Patrol, which said Lesley Gunderson and Shelton Gunderson were taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Minot.

The driver of the SUV, William Koehler, of Chiefland, Fla., was injured but not transported for treatment.

McKeigan was hit by debris but was not taken by ambulance for treatment.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

When the investigation is completed, a report will be forwarded to the Divide County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, according Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Huston.