LOS ANGELES - Darrell Ward, star of the History Channel's reality series "Ice Road Truckers," was killed in a plane crash in Missouri on Sunday. He was 52.

The news was announced in a press release via Ward's official Facebook page. According to the statement, Ward had just left the Great American Truck Show in Dallas and was heading to Missoula, Mont., to begin filming a new documentary series involving the recovery of plane crashes.

Missoula County Sheriff's Captain Bill Burt told FOX411 News that the pilot attempted to regain control by landing on a small airstrip when "something went drastically wrong." The plane then crashed onto the shoulder of the I-90 highway.

"In his free time, you could usually find Darrell giving back to the community any chance he got," the statement reads. " ... he had promoted the most recent food drive to help victims in the Louisiana Floods and was scheduled to appear as the grand marshal for the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics in Nova Scotia."

Funeral or memorial services have yet to be announced.