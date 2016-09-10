Jamestown man hurt in Wilkin County rollover

ROTHSAY, Minn. — A Jamestown man was injured Saturday morning, Sept. 10, in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Wilkin County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched near I-94 mile marker 38 in Rothsay just before 1 a.m. to find a 1996 Ford Explorer flipped on its roof off the roadway.

Passenger Hamadi Hussein, 23, of Jamestown, was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver, Hamadi Hassan, 21, of Jamestown, told responders he was traveling westbound in the right lane, attempting to maneuver left, when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it off the road, where it began to roll.

Neither Hassan nor another passenger, Garang Garang, 20, of Fargo, had apparent injuries. The report stated alcohol was not a factor.