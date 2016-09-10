Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Tribe appeals judge's ruling in pipeline protest, seeks new injunction

    Jamestown man hurt in Wilkin County rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:47 p.m.

    ROTHSAY, Minn. — A Jamestown man was injured Saturday morning, Sept. 10, in a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.

    According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Wilkin County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched near I-94 mile marker 38 in Rothsay just before 1 a.m. to find a 1996 Ford Explorer flipped on its roof off the roadway.

    Passenger Hamadi Hussein, 23, of Jamestown, was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with injuries that were not life-threatening.

    The driver, Hamadi Hassan, 21, of Jamestown, told responders he was traveling westbound in the right lane, attempting to maneuver left, when he lost control of the vehicle, driving it off the road, where it began to roll.

    Neither Hassan nor another passenger, Garang Garang, 20, of Fargo, had apparent injuries. The report stated alcohol was not a factor.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsnewsRolloveri-94Wilkin CountyfargorothsayjamestownEssentia
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness