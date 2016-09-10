Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Reporter who documented guard dogs charged with trespassing at pipeline protest site

    Perham man injured in single-vehicle crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:36 p.m.

    PERHAM — A 60-year-old Perham man was injured just before noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in a single-vehicle crash near Perham.

    A report from the Minnesota State Patrol states it is investigating the crash, to which Perham police responded.

    A 2004 Honda Element driven by Ronald J. Fritchman was reportedly headed east on Highway 10 when it entered a median near mile marker 64 and hit a sign. The vehicle then entered the left lane before returning to the median.

    Fritchman sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken by ambulance to Perham Health Hospital.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsnewsCrashPerhamronald fritchmanHospital
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement