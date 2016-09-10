Perham man injured in single-vehicle crash

PERHAM — A 60-year-old Perham man was injured just before noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in a single-vehicle crash near Perham.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol states it is investigating the crash, to which Perham police responded.

A 2004 Honda Element driven by Ronald J. Fritchman was reportedly headed east on Highway 10 when it entered a median near mile marker 64 and hit a sign. The vehicle then entered the left lane before returning to the median.

Fritchman sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken by ambulance to Perham Health Hospital.