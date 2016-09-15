Car crashes into Fargo Motor Vehicle Division office

The driver of a Ford Taurus gets back in her car after surveying the damage done to the Motor Vehicle Division on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO – A trip to the Fargo office of the state Motor Vehicle Division became even less enjoyable for one driver after her car accidentally plowed into the waiting room on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Suzanne Macho, 64, was parking next to the office at 745 45th St. S. when her foot slipped off the brake and her Ford Taurus sedan struck the building, Fargo police Sgt. Mark Lykken said.

The car broke through the building’s south wall, and the front bumper pushed into the waiting room, leaving a hole in the structure. No one in the car or the building was hurt, said Battalion Chief Tim Binfet of the Fargo Fire Department.

The office remained open after the crash, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. Lykken said Macho was not cited.

Not long after the crash, Macho’s passenger, 61-year-old Alanna Burdi, was still sitting in her friend’s car, having a cigarette.

“All I can tell you is she said her flip-flop got caught on the gas pedal," Burdi said. “I just use tennis shoes.”