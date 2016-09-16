Emergency workers responded to a three-car crash Friday morning Sept. 16 at 45th St. and 40th Ave. S. in Fargo

Fargo -- One person was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash here Friday morning, Sept. 16.

The crash happened about 7:51 a.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and 40th Avenue South.

One vehicle was attempting to make a left turn off 45th Street when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the Fargo Fire Department.

A third vehicle was also involved in the incident, but it sustained only minor damage, the Fire Department states.

The report said one woman was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Her name and the extent of her injuries were not available.