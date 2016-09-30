Leonard man dies in crash near Casselton

CASSELTON—A 61-year-old Leonard man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed Thursday evening, Sept. 29, near Casselton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crashed happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 18 about 2 miles south of Casselton, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was southbound on Highway 18 when his vehicle drifted into the ditch.

The vehicle then struck an intersecting township road and came to rest across the roadway, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were available.