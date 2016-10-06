Fire damages rural Hawley home; occupants safe

Firefighters respond to this rural Clay County, Minn., fire from Barnesville, Glendon and Hawley on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at 1513 190th St. S., Hawley.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

HAWLEY, Minn. - A Hawley family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6, that appeared to have started in the bathroom and spread into the attic of the single-story house before firefighters arrived to knock it down, Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist said.

At least four people, who were not identified, lived in the rural home at 1513 190th St. S. and one of them was disabled and in a wheelchair, Bergquist said. All of the occupants appeared to be unharmed, he said.

“They got them out very quickly and no one is injured,” Bergquist said.

The fire was reported about 4:24 p.m., a dispatcher with Red River Regional Dispatch Center said. The dispatcher said personnel and trucks from the Hawley, Glyndon and Barnesville fire departments were on the scene, along with Hawley Rescue and the sheriff’s department.

“Right now, we pretty much have all the fire out. They are just checking for hot spots in the attic,” Bergquist said about 5:30 p.m.

He said the residents were looking for a place to stay and the American Red Cross had been contacted to assist the family.

Bergquist said fire crews cut holes in the roof to get at the fire and much of the home was “pretty smoky,” but the home didn’t appear to have a lot of water damage.