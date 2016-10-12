FARGO – Around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of 36th Street South in Fargo on a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building.

A driver who witnessed the crash and declined to be identified said a woman who was driving a Jeep appeared to lose control of her vehicle on 36th Street near Acme Electric.

After the vehicle started swerving, it struck a parked car before driving over a curb and into the side of a large storage building.

Emergency workers helped the woman from the wrecked vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital to get checked out. The driver who saw the crash said the woman did not appear to be seriously injured.

No other details were available.