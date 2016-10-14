The collision happened about 4:45 p.m. and caused a three-hour closure of Minnesota 47 about 7 miles north of Ogilvie, according to the Kanabec County sheriff’s office.

The bus was heading north on Highway 47 and was stopped with its lights activated and stop sign out when the cargo van struck it from behind, according to the State Patrol. The van driver died at the scene. The victim was expected to be identified Saturday.

Some of the children aboard the bus suffered minor injuries. The bus driver, Daniel Torgeson, 54, of Ogilvie, was not injured.

Meanwhile, in southeast Minnesota, a motorist died when his minivan collided head-on with a school bus near Minneiska.

No students were on the bus when the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on U.S. 61 in Wabasha County. The crash started both vehicles on fire.

The State Patrol said 27-year-old Travis M. Jacobson of Winona died at the scene.

The school bus driver, 59-year-old Vernon E. Andrews of Ellsworth, Wis., was taken to a Rochester hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

