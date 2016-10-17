Fatal Norman County crash under investigation
BORUP, Minn.—The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on the east edge of Borup.
According to a report released by the State Patrol:
A car was driving west on County Road 39 when it crossed in front of a pickup that was travelling north on Highway 9.
The pickup struck the driver's side of the car and both vehicles rolled.
The car came to rest on its roof and caught fire.
The pickup came to rest on its wheels.
No other information was available.