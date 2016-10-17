UPDATE: 16-year-old Ada boy dies in crash near Borup

According to a report released by the State Patrol:

A car driven by Carter A. Peterson, 16, Ada, Minn., was westbound on County Road 39 when it crossed in front of a pickup driven by Ethan M. Stensgard, 20, of Enderlin, N.D., that was northbound on Highway 9.

The pickup struck the driver’s side of the car in the intersection and both vehicles rolled.

The car came to rest on its roof and caught fire, while the pickup came to rest on its wheels.

Peterson died of injuries suffered in the crash, while Stensgard suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol report said.

The Norman County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene of the crash.