    Fargo man arrested in hit-and-run pedestrian death

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 8:40 a.m.

    GILBERT, Minn. - A Fargo man was arrested as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Makinen woman Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

    Jeffrey L. Airhart, 57, was arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 27, by Gilbert police after they found the vehicle suspected in the crash, a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, the Patrol reported.

    According to the Patrol report:

    About 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Florence Jean Mannelin of Makinen was walking across the 100 block of Broadway Avenue in Gilbert when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle didn't stop and continued northbound on Broadway.

    Mannelin was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The report did not indicate when it was determined that Mannelin had died.

    Airhart was later arrested and did not appear to have been injured in the crash, the report said.

    Helmut Schmidt
    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.
    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
