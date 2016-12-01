One man confirmed dead in small-plane crash south of Fargo

The pilot of a small Cessna crash-landed just after 4:30 p.m. about a mile north of Cass County 16 in a field just east of Interstate 29 and east of Horace near the Wild Rice River.

Niewind said the pilot was southbound after leaving Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

The pilot was dead when first responders arrived and the plane was on fire and scattered in several pieces on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of the investigation and an investigator is on the scene.

