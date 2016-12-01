Search
One man confirmed dead in small-plane crash south of Fargo

    By Forum staff reports Today at 6:46 p.m.
    Rescue workers attend the sight of a small plane crash Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, east of Interstate 29 east of Horace, N.D.
    FARGO -- North Dakota Highway Patrol Cpt. Bryan Niewind confirmed that a man died in a plane crash south of Fargo Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.

    The pilot of a small Cessna crash-landed just after 4:30 p.m. about a mile north of Cass County 16 in a field just east of Interstate 29 and east of Horace near the Wild Rice River.

    Niewind said the pilot was southbound after leaving Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

    The pilot was dead when first responders arrived and the plane was on fire and scattered in several pieces on the ground.

    The Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of the investigation and an investigator is on the scene.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

