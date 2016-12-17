Sgt. Jerrod Wagner said a Buick heading north on Fourth Street North ran a red light and struck the side of a Salvation Army van heading east on First Avenue North around 2:30 p.m. He said another Buick heading west then struck both vehicles, which had stopped in the middle of the intersection.

The only person injured was the driver of the northbound Buick, who was also cited for running a red light, he said. He didn't immediately have the name of the driver.

The damage was bad enough that the northbound Buick and the van had to be towed, he said. Damage to the other Buick was not available.