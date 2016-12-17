Search
    Three-car crash near Fargo's downtown library left one slightly injured

    By Tu-Uyen Tran Today at 6:53 p.m.
    A tow truck responds to the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Fargo's downtown public library on Saturday, Dec. 17. / Photo credit: special to The Forum

    FARGO — A three-car crash near the public library downtown here left one driver with minor injuries during the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, according to the Police Department.

    Sgt. Jerrod Wagner said a Buick heading north on Fourth Street North ran a red light and struck the side of a Salvation Army van heading east on First Avenue North around 2:30 p.m. He said another Buick heading west then struck both vehicles, which had stopped in the middle of the intersection.

    The only person injured was the driver of the northbound Buick, who was also cited for running a red light, he said. He didn't immediately have the name of the driver.

    The damage was bad enough that the northbound Buick and the van had to be towed, he said. Damage to the other Buick was not available.

