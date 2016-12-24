3 injured after head-on collision in northern MN
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Two people were taken to a Fargo hospital after a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Bena.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the accident was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on U.S. Highway 2 in Bena. The patrol said a 2001 Dodge Pickup was westbound when the vehicle lost control on black ice and slid into the path of a 2014 Volvo Semi-trailer. Both vehicles ended up in the westbound ditch, the report said.
The driver of the pickup, Mark Blackwell, 66, of Shevlin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to Fargo’s Sanford Hospital, as was a 9-year-old passenger in the vehicle, who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Another passenger, a 5-year-old, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health in Deer River.
The juvenile passengers were wearing their seat belts and airbags deployed, the report said. It was not known if the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the airbag did deploy.
The driver of the semi-trailer, Raymond Moll, 46, of Rice Lake, Wis., was not injured.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.