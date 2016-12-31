The Moorhead Police Department responded about 4:38 p.m. to the intersection of Fifth Street and 32nd Avenue South for a report of an injury accident. The driver walked away from the crash before officers arrived, but authorities took reports from several witnesses and found her.

The 2003 black Nissan Murano SUV was taken from Nick’s Auto Sales, 725 32nd Ave. S., according to police. Workers were getting the vehicle ready for a test drive when a woman got in and drove away, crashing into a fire hydrant at about 50 mph a few blocks away. The fire hydrant was sheared off at the base and the vehicle had “significant” damage.

Sumaya Hassan, 27, was taken to the Clay County Jail on charges of first-degree DUI, first-degree test refusal, criminal damage to property, giving a false name and date of birth to an officer, and driving after revocation.

Hassan wasn’t injured in the crash.