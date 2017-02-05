The victims were a 2-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman, both from Wadena, and a 63-year-old woman from Parkers Prairie, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

When contacted late Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol would not say if more than one of those victims was injured or died until the investigation was complete.

The woman from Wadena was driving westbound on Highway 29 two miles east of Deer Creek, southwest of Wadena. She tried to pass a vehicle on the two-lane highway and met head-on the woman from Parkers Prairie driving eastbound, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The child was in the westbound vehicle.

The crash happened about 3:18 p.m.