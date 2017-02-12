Those plans were dashed Saturday night, Feb. 11, when the two first-year students at North Dakota State University, friends who both had hopes to help the less fortunate, were killed in a crash on Interstate 94 about four miles east of Moorhead, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

“Very easy going person, fun personality,” was how Thomssen’s father, Wade Thomssen described her. “Just wanted to study and become the best student and person she could be.”

Thomssen, originally from Bismarck, was 18. Roney, originally from Oakes, N.D., was 19.

“He had just a genuine interest in helping people, and being able to help them, care for them,” said Roney’s mother, ReNae Roney. “He was so excited to work towards that dream.”

A third victim, Haley Lynn Visto, 18, also a first-year NDSU student originally from Oakes, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. She was Thomssen’s roommate and a high school friend of Roney’s.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-94 as the three friends headed west in a Chevy Cobalt, in the final minutes of a drive back from the Twin Cities.

Thomssen and Roney’s parents said the students had spent Saturday shopping at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., with a stop at the outlet center just off I-94 in Albertville.

It had been a relatively warm day with temperatures creeping above 32 degrees and then becoming freezing again in the night. As they approached the bridge over the South Branch Buffalo River with Thomssen behind the wheel, they hit an icy patch that caused her to lose control, according to the Patrol. The car slid and slammed into a guardrail.

All three wore seat belts and the airbags deployed, the Patrol said. Alcohol was not involved.

“The NDSU community is deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extends sincere condolences to the families, classmates and friends of Danie and Carson,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said in a statement Sunday. “As is our tradition, we will provide care and support to everyone affected by this loss.”

Thomssen had majored in biological sciences and was a saxophone player in the NDSU Gold Star Marching Band, according to the university. At Bismarck Century High School, she was also in the marching band, winning recognition as a “Class A outstanding performer” in 2015-2016, her last year there.

Wade Thomssen said his daughter had always been a good student. She made the honor roll throughout high school and was named to the Dean’s List for fall semester.

She aspired to be an orthodontist, he said, after being exposed to the dental profession by her aunt, a dental hygienist.

“She’s really a freshman but she had so many AP credits from high school that she was considered to be a sophomore,” said her friend, freshman Jaden Braunagel, who grew up with Thomssen. “And she was so bright she would always help everyone else with school.”

Visto and Roney, despite being first-year students, were also classified as sophomores, according to the university.

Thomssen, Braunagel said, had dreamed of opening her own orthodontic practice where she would close down once a month to provide dental services for the homeless.

Braunagel said her friend was just a really nice person. “She’s one of those people when she walks into a room she makes everyone happy around her even if they're in a bad mood. She's just one of those uplifting kind-hearted souls."

Roney also majored in biological sciences. He met Thomssen through Visto.

A graduate of Oakes High School, Roney had been active in basketball, football and track and served as a Boys State delegate in 2015 where he was elected state treasurer by his peers, according to a scholarship announcement and his hometown paper the Oakes Times.

His mother said he could strike up a conversation with almost anyone because he had an interest in people. “So many people would come up and say, ‘We just had the nicest conversation with your son. What a kind, caring man he is, just a fine young man.”

Nevertheless, she said, she worried about him because he didn’t seem to have any plans for the future. Then one year he developed an interest in medicine, did some job shadowing at a local clinic and decided family medicine was for him, she said.

Roney had planned on practicing family medicine in his hometown and helping out at the family farm, where he enjoyed working with the cows, she said. He dreamed that, as a doctor, he could volunteer in less-developed countries, she said.

Roney is survived by his parents Paul and ReNae, and his sisters Shelby and Laikyn.

Thomssen is survived by her parents Wade and Glenda, and her sister Macie, 12.

Funeral arrangements for both are pending. Their parents said they are both organ donors and funerals would be held when their bodies returned from St. Paul.

Roney’s mother said his eyes and tissues are being harvested. “It’s warming to know that he can still give and help people,” she said. “That caring and compassionate side of him will live on.”

His funeral will be arranged by Dahlstrom Funeral Home, DahlstromFuneralHome.com, in Oakes. Thomssen’s funeral will be arranged by Eastgate Funeral Home, EastgateFuneral.com, in Bismarck.