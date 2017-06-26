The incident happened about 4 a.m.

According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when the truck went onto the shoulder of the highway and entered the center ditch.

The semi then returned to the roadway but the contents of the trailer shifted, causing the truck to roll onto its side.

The semi came to a stop with the trailer in the ditch and the truck across the left lane, blocking traffic.

The driver, Rasim Horo, 75, of Tampa, Fla., was taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.