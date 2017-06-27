Jet skier, pontoon operator still missing in ND waters

Kanine and another jet skier were on the water together but became separated in the high winds. Kanine was not wearing a personal flotation device. The depth of the Missouri River arm of Lake Sakakawea in the area where Kanine is presumed to have gone under is 85 to 90 feet deep.

About 125 miles to the northwest, at Lake Metigoshe, authorities were continuing the search for Kelly Krebsbach, 56, Lake Metigoshe. Krebsbach's pontoon was found with the motor running and no one on board about 9:30 p.m. last Saturday. Krebsbach was last seen on the pontoon when he dropped off some passengers at a dock in front of a cabin about 9 p.m.

Krebsbach's pontoon was found just north of the Twin Oaks complex on the east side of the southern section of Lake Metigoshe. Water in the area ranges from eight to 16 feet deep and is punctuated by several thick beds of weeds.