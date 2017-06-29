1 girl killed, 2 men injured in Stearns Co. accident
BROOTEN, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and two men were seriously injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon south of Brooten.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff's office, the two-vehicle accident happened around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Stearns County roads 18 and 19 in Crow Lake Township, about four miles south of Brooten.
The preliminary report indicates that a 2002 Dodge Neon, driven by a 16-year-old female, was going south when it was struck broadside by a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix. The driver of the Grand Prix failed to stop at the intersection.
The Grand Prix struck the Dodge Neon in the driver's door, killing the girl. A male passenger was later taken by air ambulance to a St. Cloud hospital.
The adult male driver of the Grand Prix also was transported to a St. Cloud hospital.
Both men sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the report, which indicates one is a 20-year-old male from Alexandria and the other is a 42-year-old male from Belgrade.
No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.