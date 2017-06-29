McClusky man dies in crash near New Town

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 23 about 4 miles east of New Town.

A semi driven by Glen Brouillette, 45, of Redmond, Ore., was westbound on the highway and in the passing lane waiting to turn left when a car driven by Keri Edwards, 57, of McClusky, rear-ended the truck's trailer.

Edwards died at the scene. Brouillette was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.