Crews searching Red River for man who was swimming, never came out

    McClusky man dies in crash near New Town

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:11 a.m.

    NEW TOWN, N.D. — A McClusky, N.D., man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, June 28, near New Town.

    According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report:

    The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 23 about 4 miles east of New Town.

    A semi driven by Glen Brouillette, 45, of Redmond, Ore., was westbound on the highway and in the passing lane waiting to turn left when a car driven by Keri Edwards, 57, of McClusky, rear-ended the truck's trailer.

    Edwards died at the scene. Brouillette was not injured.

    The crash remains under investigation.

