McClusky man dies in crash near New Town
NEW TOWN, N.D. — A McClusky, N.D., man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, June 28, near New Town.
According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol report:
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 23 about 4 miles east of New Town.
A semi driven by Glen Brouillette, 45, of Redmond, Ore., was westbound on the highway and in the passing lane waiting to turn left when a car driven by Keri Edwards, 57, of McClusky, rear-ended the truck's trailer.
Edwards died at the scene. Brouillette was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.