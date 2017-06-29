Out-of-control car creates havoc in north Fargo neighborhood

In the process, the wayward car damaged a camper trailer, a boat and trailer, a hauling trailer and Schaan's own car, which overturned.

Schaan was looking at the scene from a glass-half-full perspective Thursday morning, saying that if his car and other things hadn't been in the way, the other car "would have been in the house."

He did lament, however, the damaged camper, as he and his wife, Peggy, had planned a camping getaway.

Schaan said the driver who caused the damage is a man who lives in the neighborhood who passed out because of a diabetic problem.

He said the man, whom he declined to identify, wasn't injured in the smash-up.