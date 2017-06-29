Search
    Out-of-control car creates havoc in north Fargo neighborhood

    By Dave Olson Today at 11:55 a.m.
    Steven Schaan looks over the damage caused by a car that drove onto his north Fargo property Wednesday evening, June 28. Dave Olson/The Forum

    FARGO — "I just got the camper and the boat and trailer out," Steven Schaan said, surveying the damage that hit his north Fargo property Wednesday evening, June 28, when a driver passed out due to a medical problem and his car hopped a curb and smashed its way across Schaan's driveway and yard.

    In the process, the wayward car damaged a camper trailer, a boat and trailer, a hauling trailer and Schaan's own car, which overturned.

    Schaan was looking at the scene from a glass-half-full perspective Thursday morning, saying that if his car and other things hadn't been in the way, the other car "would have been in the house."

    He did lament, however, the damaged camper, as he and his wife, Peggy, had planned a camping getaway.

    Schaan said the driver who caused the damage is a man who lives in the neighborhood who passed out because of a diabetic problem.

    He said the man, whom he declined to identify, wasn't injured in the smash-up.

    Dave Olson
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
