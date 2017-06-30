25-year-old man dies after trench collapses at Becker County farm
RICHWOOD, Minn. — A 25-year-old man died Friday, June 30, after being trapped in a trench near here, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Department.
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, co-workers of the man were trying to free him after the wall of the trench collapsed at a farm in Callaway Township, the sheriff’s department said.
The man died after lifesaving efforts were performed, the sheriff’s department said.
His name has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.