Man hurt in rollover crash in Richland County

According to the report, issued Monday:

James Huseth, 55, was driving north on HIghway 18 at 72nd Street -- about seven miles north of Wyndmere -- when he went off the road and into the ditch, drove over a field approach and rolled his 2011 Lincoln.

Huseth was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo. His condition was not released.

The vehicle is considered a total loss, the report said.

In addition to personnel from the sheriff’s office, Wyndmere Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.