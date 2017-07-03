Search
    Man hurt in rollover crash in Richland County

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 11:38 a.m.

    WYNDMERE, N.D. - A Walcott man was injured when the car he was driving went off a rural highway and rolled about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

    According to the report, issued Monday:

    James Huseth, 55, was driving north on HIghway 18 at 72nd Street -- about seven miles north of Wyndmere -- when he went off the road and into the ditch, drove over a field approach and rolled his 2011 Lincoln.

    Huseth was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo. His condition was not released.

    The vehicle is considered a total loss, the report said.

    In addition to personnel from the sheriff’s office, Wyndmere Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

