Searches continue Friday for missing Red Lake fishermen

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Red Lake Fire Department and assisting agencies, along with volunteers and family members, continued to search wooded and shoreline areas between "first" and "third" bridge areas.

The two fishermen, identified as Deland Beaulieu, 29, and a 17-year-old boy, went missing Monday afternoon. The Red Lake Department of Public Safety received a report at about 3:43 p.m. that the Red Lake Fisheries boat was having problems on the east side of the lake near an area called the "cut off."

After the boat capsized one of the fishermen, identified Thursday as Dominick Johnson, 32, swam to shore and was taken to Indian Health Services to be treated for hypothermia. Red Lake officers and fire department personnel started immediate search and rescue efforts and found the Red Lake Fisheries boat.

The law enforcement command center has been moved to the "second" bridge area and law enforcement will continue to maintain its presence until the ice thickens up for future cold water dive operations, officials said Friday.

Law enforcement is requesting for all individuals to stay off the lake near designated search areas until further notice. The request will remain in place until officials can adequately determine that lake is safe for portions of the lake where law enforcement intends to conduct cold weather dives once the ice is deemed safe for travel.

Drilling of holes is not permitted near designated search areas, officials said, as it will continue to weaken the shoreline with warmer temperatures forecast for the next several days, and law enforcement needs stable ice to get farther out onto the lake with adequate equipment.